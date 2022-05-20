SEA Games 31: Gold medal for Vietnam in men’s indoor handball
Vietnam has defeated Singapore in the second-leg match of the men’s indoor handball at SEA Game 31 to secure the gold medal.
Vietnamese players cheer for their victory (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) –
At the end of the first half of their match on May 19, the Vietnamese team won 15-9 against Singapore.
Entering the second half, Vietnamese athletes took full advantage of their opportunities to end the match with a score of 34-19.
With this result, Vietnam won the absolute victory after three matches, hence the early gold. Meanwhile, Singapore will have to make great efforts in their upcoming match with Thailand, vying for the silver medal.
Earlier, with the 3rd win in a row, the Vietnamese women's indoor handball squad continued to firmly consolidate their No. 1 position in the rankings with a great chance to seize the gold medal.
Competitions of the sport at SEA Games 31 see the participation of Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, who compete in two-legged tie format in both men’s and women’s events./.