World Thailand’s government sells masks to locals in face of nCoV Thousands of protective masks sold by the government of Thailand were snapped up in half an hour on February 7 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

World Cambodian approves two new coal-fired power projects The Cambodian government on February 7 approved the construction of two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 965 megawatts, according to spokesperson of the government Phay Siphan.

World ADB helps regional countries combat nCoV The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved 2 million USD in funding to support efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.