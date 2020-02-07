Singapore raises alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange
Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA)
Singapore (VNA) - Singapore on February 7 raise its alert for coronavirus outbreak to Orange after the country recorded a total of four infection cases of unknown origin.
With the alert level now raised to Orange, Singapore will focus on efforts to manage the situation, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a press briefing on February 7, adding the key is quick detection and managing the local spread.
The heightened response comes as the ministry announced three new cases on February 7 - all are Singaporeans not linked to any earlier clusters, and who had not been to China recently. Earlier, Singapore reported a similar case.
The three new cases were discovered because hospitals here have started testing all pneumonia patients for the virus, according to the ministry.
The total number of people infected here has grown to 33.
Two of the patients have been discharged, but two are now in critical condition and in the intensive care unit.
With the Orange alert level, new precautionary measures will be in place to minimise the risk of further virus transmission to the community.
These include schools cancelling all inter-school events and external activities till the end of the March holidays; companies implementing business contingency plans; limiting visits to pre-schools and eldercare services; and temperature screening in hospitals./.