World Cambodian approves two new coal-fired power projects The Cambodian government on February 7 approved the construction of two coal-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 965 megawatts, according to spokesperson of the government Phay Siphan.

World Singapore: nCoV impact on aviation worse than SARS The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Singapore’s aviation sector will be worse than that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, according to Singaporean Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan. ​

World Indonesia to manufacture military drones by 2022 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 6 ordered two state companies to manufacture long-range military drones, the first of their kind in the country, from 2022.