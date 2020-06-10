World Chinese investors plan to build oil refinery in Indonesia An official from the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment has said that Chinese investors plan to develop a multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in Batam, Riau Islands province of Indonesia.

World Singapore: Remdesivir approved for Covid-19 treatment The Health Sciences Authority of Singapore (HSA) said on June 10 that it had granted conditional approval for Gilead Sciences' Remdesivir, allowing infectious diseases specialists to administer the drug to treat some seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

World Indonesia partners with other countries in COVID-19 vaccine research The Indonesian government, through State-owned pharmaceutical enterprises, is cooperating with a number of firms of the Republic of Korea in researching a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

World Thailand considers lifting night curfew on trial basis Thailand is considering ending the night curfew in the fourth phase of the easing of lockdown measures, a senior national security official said.