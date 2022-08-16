Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency. ​

Politics Germany temporarily recognises Vietnam’s new passport version Germany will temporarily recognise Vietnam’s new passport version with information about holders' place of birth added in the appendix, according to a diplomatic note the German Federal Foreign Office sent to the Vietnamese Embassy on August 15.

Politics Vietnam-India relations – 50 years of clear skies and diplomatic ties A European Union website has documented the 50-year history of the Vietnam-India relationship in a new article, saying it is “as clear as a cloudless sky” as remarked by late Prime Minister Pham Van Dong more than four decades ago.

Politics NA Standing Committee discusses revisions to consumer protection law The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee examined the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumer Rights on August 15 as part of its monthly session.