– Leaders of Vietnam have offered greetings to their Singaporean counterparts on the 57th National Day of the city state (August 9, 1965 - 2022).State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his greetings to President of Singapore Halimah Yacob , Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong , and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the Singapore an Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on this occasion./.