Politics ASEAN proves its resilience in responding to challenges: Deputy FM The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has demonstrated its resilience and effective response to great challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and fierce competition between big countries, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc.

Politics Vietnam eager to enhance ties with Cambodia: Defence Minister Vietnam always wants to promote solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, considering this a priority in its foreign policy, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang told Cambodian guests in Hanoi on August 8.

Politics NA committee scrutinises management of public employees The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee on Legal Affairs convened its seventh plenary session in Hanoi on August 8, focusing on the implementation of legal documents governing public employees.