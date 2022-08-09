Vietnam greets Singapore on 57th National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Vietnam have offered greetings to their Singaporean counterparts on the 57th National Day of the city state (August 9, 1965 - 2022).
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent his greetings to President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue did the same to Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended greetings to his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on this occasion./.
