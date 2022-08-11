HCM City, Singapore enhance cooperation on human resources development
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wishes to promote cooperation with Singapore in the field of human resources development, including cadre training for the administration system, said a municipal leader.
Chairman of the Ho Chi
Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for
Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry on
August 11.
He affirmed that the cooperation between HCM City and Singapore not only brings benefits to the city but also is an important factor contributing to the common development of Vietnam-Singapore relations.
Along with potential fields such as smart
city building, urban management and green economy, the city expects to strengthen collaboration
and share experience in startup development, helping the city become an innovative
start-up centre of the country and the region, the official said.
He hoped that Singapore will share experience to improve the dialogue mechanism between the government and foreign businesses in a bid to remove difficulties in the investment process.
The
city leaders also pledge to create the most favourable conditions for Singaporean enterprises
to do long-term business in the city, Mai said.
For his part, Tan said that Singapore is ready to collaborate and exchange experience with HCM City in human resources development as it is the most important resource of each nation.
Singapore was willing to share its experience with HCM City in supporting the development of innovative start-up incubators, contributing to the sustainable development of the city in the future, he noted./.