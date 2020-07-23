World Poverty rate in Indonesia rises due to COVID-19 Indonesia saw the poverty rate rise to 9.78 percent in March from 9.22 percent last September, with 26.42 million people living below the poverty line as of March, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

ASEAN Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

ASEAN Singapore, EU bolster aviation cooperation amid pandemic The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) will collaborate to create common standards so as to promote safe air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.