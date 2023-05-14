Singapore's temperature hits 40-year high
Singapore recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on May 13, the highest daily maximum temperature in 40 years.
Tourists in Marina Bay of Singapore (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The 37 degrees Celsius, recorded in Ang Mo Kio, matches the mark set on April 17, 1983, recorded in Tengah.
The current warm and dry conditions are expected to continue on May 14. Short-duration showers are expected next week which may help to moderate the warm temperatures, said the country’s National Environment Agency (NEA).
Channel News Asia reported that several schools in Singapore have eased their rules on uniforms amid scorching temperatures recently.
According to scientists, global warming is exacerbating extreme weather patterns./.