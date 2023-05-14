ASEAN Thailand: Bang Rakam water project raises income for farmers The Bang Rakam Model project, now in its seventh year, has been deemed successful in providing farmers with adequate amounts of water to grow crops and boost their income.

World Vietnam calls for int’l cooperation to help middle-income countries achieve sustainable development Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on developed countries to carry out their commitments to help middle-income ones realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

World TAT pushes for increased visa quota for Chinese tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pushing for an increase in the visa quota for Chinese tourists as demand from China is rising and the sector is recovering.

World Thai farmers advised to reduce rice crops due to El Nino impacts Thai farmers have been asked to grow only one rice crop this coming season as rainfall will be below average because of the El Nino weather pattern, said the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).