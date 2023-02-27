Health Doctor honoured for contributions to blindness prevention in Asia-Pacific Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.

Health Young physicians launch digital transformation activities The Vietnam Young Physicians’ Association (VYPA) has announced digital transformation activities and launched a programme named “Health digital start-up Clinic4.0”.

Health Celebrating 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day On February 27, 1955, President Ho Chi Minh delivered a letter to a conference of medical staff, praising their considerable efforts in saving the lives of many people. Since then, February 27 has become the traditional day of the health sector, a day for all of society to express their respect and gratitude towards the “white coat” soldiers.

Health Vietnam, Belgium seek stronger medical partnership The Belgian Vietnamese Alliance (BVA) and IBA, a world leading Belgian company in particle accelerator technology and a supplier of equipment and services for proton radiation therapy, have jointly held a seminar to discuss life science and health in Vietnam.