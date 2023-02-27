Single donor provides the gift of life for transplant patients
At Cho Ray hospital (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Doctors from Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City and Viet Duc University Hospital in Hanoi have worked together to conduct several organ transplants donated from a single donor.
The donor, born in 1988 from An Giang province who failed to survive a disease, decided to donate his heart, kidneys, two corneas and skin to save others.
Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital conducted kidney transplants on two patients - one born in 2007 and the other born in 1996, and a skin transplant on another. They are scheduled to perform the cornea transplant on a patient on February 27.
Meanwhile, the heart of the donor was transported to Hanoi for a transplant on a patient registered in Viet Duc University Hospital. With great effort, for the first time in its history, Cho Ray Hospital had successfully applied techniques to keep the heart healthy for the receiver and delivered it to Hanoi for the transplant operation.
According to Viet Duc University Hospital, after receiving the heart, 40 doctors and nurses of the hospital conducted an 8-hour operation which ended in success. The patient has received the new heart and is recovering in hospital./.