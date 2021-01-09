Six commodities record export values of over 10 billion USD in 2020
Of the export staples, six commodities registered an export value of over 10 billion USD in 2020.
VNA
VNA
Six commodities record export values of over10 billion USD Six commodities record export values of over10 billion USD in 2020 commodities record export values of over10 billion USD in 2020 Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
Infographic2020 FDI attraction hits 28.35 billion USD
Foreign investors had poured more than 28.5 billion USD into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year.
See more
InfographicCPI inches up 3.23 percent in 2020
The 2020 CPI rose by 3.23 percent from 2019 while basic inflation climbed by 2.31 percent annually.
InfographicTrade surplus posts record high since 2016
Vietnam is estimated to enjoy a trade surplus of 19.1 billion USD this year – the highest since 2016.
InfographicGDP expected to grow by 2.91 percent
Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year is expected to grow by 2.91 percent compared to 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicVietnam trade promotion 2020
With the support of trade promotion activities, export markets of Vietnamese goods are increasingly expanding.
Infographic Import-export turnover expected to surpass 500 bln USD
Vietnam’s import-export turnover is likely to surpass 500 billion USD in 2019 despite declining demand in the world market.