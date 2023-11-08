A fisherman receives health check-up. (Photo: VNA)

Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Six people, including a boy, on board a fishing ship that sank about 18 nautical miles to the northwest of Con Dao island of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province were rescued and safely brought to the island by coast guards on November 8, according to the Coast Guard Region 3 High Command.

The fishing boat was broken when it was transporting 3,000 big ice cylinders from Soc Trang province to Con Dao island.

After receiving information about the incident at about 5:30 on the same day, vessel CSB 2011 of the Coast Guard Region 3 was immediately deployed to the site and conducted rescue operations for the vessel.

All the six people on board the fishing boat were rescued but the boat sank shortly after that. They were later handed over to Con Dao Border Guard in good health condition./.