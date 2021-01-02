Six Vietnamese firms attends Algeria’s virtual int’l agricultural expo
Algiers (VNA) – Six Vietnamese firms are among exhibitors at a virtual international agricultural expo in Algeria held by Andalus Trade, Show, Exhibits and Events (Andalus Tsee) from January 1 – 31.
They are Hanoi Trade Joint Stock Corporation (Hapro), Vietnam National Tea Corporation (VinaTea), Tuan Minh Trading and Production Co., Ltd (Tuan Minh Export), Lotus Rice JSC, SongHau Food Company and Agrotex Vietnam JSC.
Exhibitors also come from seven other countries, including Algeria, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United States, Ukraine and Turkey.
The Trade Office of Vietnam in Algeria took the occasion to introduce about the economy, foreign trade and investment in Vietnam, trade between Vietnam and Algeria and various business opportunities in the Southeast Asian country, according to Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan.
The event provides a good opportunity for Vietnamese agribusinesses to promote their food and agricultural machine products, seek customers and establish partnership, Nhuan said.
The Trade Office of Vietnam has also supported ten Vietnamese enterprises to take part in two virtual expos in Algeria in September and December last year./.