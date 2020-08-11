Spraying disinfectant in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry announced that 16 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours, bringing the total number to 863 as of 6 pm on August 11.



Among the new cases, ten were in Da Nang, four in Quang Nam and two in Quang Tri.



The number of cases related to the outbreak in Da Nang since July 25 has reached 405.



A total of 399 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, but fatalities have climbed to 16.

There are 165,983 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present./.



