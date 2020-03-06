Sixth Hanoi Int’l Film Festival slated for fourth quarter
The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year, said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 6.
At the 2018 film festival (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 6th Hanoi International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of this year, said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on March 6.
The festival, slated to last five days, aims to honour movie talents and outstanding movies with humanitarian and art values.
It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and international movie artists to share professional expertise, contributing to expanding Vietnam’s movie market in the region and the world, popularising Vietnam and its people and culture to international friends.
The event was held for the first time in 2010.
Throughout the past five editions, the organising board received entries from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Argentina, France, Mexico, Romania, Iran, Poland, among others./.
The festival, slated to last five days, aims to honour movie talents and outstanding movies with humanitarian and art values.
It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and international movie artists to share professional expertise, contributing to expanding Vietnam’s movie market in the region and the world, popularising Vietnam and its people and culture to international friends.
The event was held for the first time in 2010.
Throughout the past five editions, the organising board received entries from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Argentina, France, Mexico, Romania, Iran, Poland, among others./.