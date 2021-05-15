Hotline: (024) 39411349
Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam

The love for the village's communal house prompted a Vietnamese artisan to come up with the idea of crafting a miniature wooden house model. Spent 5 years researching and manipulating, craftsman Phan Lac Hung in Huu Bang village, Thach That district, Hanoi gave birth to a unique, micro-mahogany village communal house with a scale of 1/1,000.
VNA

  • Every detail of the miniature is crafted with a scale of 1/1,000. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Located in Huu Bang, a commune of the city’s Thach That district, Huu Bang communal house – the prototype of the miniature communal house – is renowned for its typical Vietnamese ancient architecture. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The overview of Huu Bang communal house model was explored, conceptualized and completed by Hung. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • All details are 95 percent similar to the real house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The door is a detail that Hung is satisfied with because it can open and close like the original. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A micro drum with its surface made of real leather is placed at the entrance to the main hall. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • All the details are meticulously completed and made of mahogany. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The roof was sampled from the roof details of the Huu Bang village communal house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A corner of the miniature communal house (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • It is known that, from the time of the idea to the completion of the village's micro-model, Phan Lac Hung has spent more than 5 years finding materials and completing the model. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists contemplate the smallest wooden communal house model in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

