Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam
Every detail of the miniature is crafted with a scale of 1/1,000. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Located in Huu Bang, a commune of the city’s Thach That district, Huu Bang communal house – the prototype of the miniature communal house – is renowned for its typical Vietnamese ancient architecture. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The overview of Huu Bang communal house model was explored, conceptualized and completed by Hung. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
All details are 95 percent similar to the real house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The door is a detail that Hung is satisfied with because it can open and close like the original. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A micro drum with its surface made of real leather is placed at the entrance to the main hall. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
All the details are meticulously completed and made of mahogany. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The roof was sampled from the roof details of the Huu Bang village communal house. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A corner of the miniature communal house (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It is known that, from the time of the idea to the completion of the village's micro-model, Phan Lac Hung has spent more than 5 years finding materials and completing the model. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists contemplate the smallest wooden communal house model in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)