Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.So far this year, the province has approved the investment intention for seven projects, including four in wind power and one in infrastructure development for industrial clusters.At the same time, a number of investors have made surveys of wind power potential in coastal areas of Soc Trang. One project in the field has been launched.Soc Trang has made planning for wind and solar power areas with total capacity of over 3,000MW, including 1,470MW of wind farms in Cu Lao Dung, Tran De districts and Vinh Chau town.Soc Trang owns a 72km-long coastline, with 22 positions earmarked for wind power development.With an average wind speed of 6-6.4m per second, Soc Trang has great potential in wind power development.Provincial leaders are selecting investors based on their technology capacity and social responsibility.Earlier on August 14, they had a working session with the Netherlands’ Pondera Consult on coastal wind farms in connection with an international port offshore Soc Trang coast.The Dutch investor showed great interest in cooperating with Soc Trang, considering the locality’s great potential in the field.-VNA