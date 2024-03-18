Politics Foreign Minister to face scrutiny on citizen protection work As the National Assembly Standing Committee continues its 31st sitting in Hanoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son is set to face questions regarding legal violations committed by both Vietnamese citizens abroad and foreign nationals in Vietnam on March 18.

Politics NA Standing Committee grills finance, foreign ministers The National Assembly Standing Committee started a Q&A session on finance and foreign affairs on March 18 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as part of its ongoing 31st sitting.

Politics Vietnam keen on expanding trade, investment cooperation with Ireland: Minister Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has told Minister of State at the Department of Justice of Ireland James Browne that Vietnam hopes to further expand and promote cooperation with Ireland in trade and investment, especially in the fields of agriculture, IT and pharmaceuticals.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.