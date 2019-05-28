Processing shrimp for export (Photo: VNA)

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang province Le Van Hieu had a working session on May 28 with representatives of the division of international trade under the trade promotion department of Japan’s Hiroshima prefecture to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange activities in 2019.Hieu said the two sides have been engaged in cooperation in waste and sewage treatment in shrimp breeding.He added that Soc Trang and Hiroshima’s shrimp breeding households and businesses have exchanged information about developing technologies for waste and sewage treatment, as well as the consumption habits in the two provinces.The Japanese prefecture has introduced its latest technologies for developing clean shrimp production in Soc Trang and building branding for this aquatic product.Hieu said local shrimp breeders and businesses are interested in water purification and treatment projects, hoping to see long-term investment in the future.He hoped Hiroshima leaders will continue supporting Soc Trang in the field to help the province build clean shrimp brand.The vice chairman proposed Hiroshima commit to buying all of the clean shrimp output raised in Soc Trang using the Japanese prefecture’s technologies.Matsubara Kazuki, head of the Hiroshima international trade division, said shrimps imported from India to Japan has had problems with quality, so they are sold at low prices.If Vietnam wants to sell its clean shrimps at high prices, it must ensure standards on clean water and good environmental treatment, he said.Soc Trang needs to build new clean water sources to meet the requirements of Japanese consumers, he added.–VNA