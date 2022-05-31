Business Fourth Vietnam Economic Forum to take place in HCM City The fourth Vietnam Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 5 with a focus on how to build an independent and self-reliant economy with extensive integration in the new context.

Business CAAV proposes upgrading Na San airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport seek the Government’s approval for the Son La Provincial People’s Committee to develop Na San Airport project after it refused to invest in the project due to a shortage of funding.

Business Contactless payment services available at Petrolimex stations nationwide The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) cooperated with the global digital payment company Visa to launch contactless payment services at the former’s petrol stations across the country on May 31.

Business Vingroup, Intel ink MoU to develop advanced technologies Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup on May 31 announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Intel to create a wide range of advanced computing systems.