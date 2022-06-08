Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors and localities in considering and handling recommendations of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on how to better the capacity of international railway transport serving import and export activities.



Previously, the VNR had submitted a written proposal to the Prime Minister suggesting solutions to improve the railway system's capacity and output of international transport service.



According to the VNR, investment for infrastructure development and solutions in terms of mechanisms and policies are the key and decisive factors to improve international railway transport capacity to support import-export activities of the country.



The VNR has surveyed and selected cargo terminals and storage facilities in strategic locations to serve international transportation activities. The company underlined the need to develop storage facilities qualified to handle containers as well as warehouses meeting standards to store import and export goods.



An investment plan using both State budget capital and private capital has also been suggested by the VNR.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh assigned the Ministry of Transport to consider and handle the proposal, and report to the Prime Minister in June 2022./.