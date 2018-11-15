Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Border guards of the northern mountainous province of Son La on November 15 arrested a man who was illegally transporting 12 bricks of heroin and 36,000 meth pills.The 49-year-old, Song A Thao, residing in Sa Lai hamlet, Chieng Xuan commune, Van Ho district, Son La province, was seized in the border area in Chieng Son commune, Moc Chau district.The case is currently under further investigation.Four days ago, police in Son La’s Van Ho and Moc Chau districts also caught a man attempting to smuggle in 30 bricks of heroin.Pua Lao Sau, born in 1967 and residing in Cang Ty village, Chieng Khua commune of Son La’s Moc Chau district, was arrested in Tan Lap village in Long Luong commune of Van Ho district.In addition to the heroin, authorities seized 15 bags of meth pills, one automobile and other relevant exhibits. –VNA