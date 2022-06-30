Son La mango and safe farm produce week launched in Hanoi
Son La's mangoes and longans are being sold in Big C Thang Long supermarket, Hanoi. (Photo: VNS)Hanoi (VNA) - Mangoes and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Son La are being introduced at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.
The week-long event, organised by the Son La Provincial People’s Committee in collaboration with Central Retail Vietnam, is an effort to promote high-quality provincial products to the capital city’s consumers.
The event has attracted 15 businesses and cooperatives, introducing both fresh fruits and vegetables such as mango, longan, avocado, guava, banana, Moc Chau pumpkin, cabbage and zucchini to processed foods. These products all meet food safety standards such as VietGAP, GolbalGAP and organic certification.
With more than 400,000 hectares of fertile agricultural land and favourable climate condition, Son La is the largest fruit granary in the North with an annual output of over 450,000 tonnes.
Son La mango ranks second nationwide in terms of output at estimated 75,000 tonnes this year. Most of the mango growing areas have followed safe production processes such as VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic production. This fruit is being exported to China, Australia, the US and New Zealand.
Nguyen Thanh Cong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the province expects to export over 28,000 tonnes of fruits and 120,000 tonnes of processed agricultural products including tea, coffee and patioca starch with estimated value of 162.5 million USD in 2020.
“The product week is a good opportunity to introduce provincial products to the capital market, thereby connecting with other local and export markets, creating breakthroughs in production organisation and building brands,” Cong said.
Nguyen Thi Bich Van, a representative from Central Retail Vietnam, said Son La agricultural products witness positive sales in Big C supermarkets with an annual growth rate of over 30 per cent, especially Son La mango products. She expects the supermarkets will consume about 1,000 tonnes of Son La agricultural products this year./.