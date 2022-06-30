Business Vietnam International Café Show 2022 to open in HCM City More than 200 domestic and international exhibitors will participate in a coffee, food and beverage exhibition called Vietnam International Café Show 2022 from July 21 - 23 at Sai Gon International Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnamese, Turkmenistan firms enhance business cooperation The Vietnam-Turkmenistan Business Forum has provided an ideal venue for enterprises from both sides to seek cooperation opportunities in the near future, according to insiders.

Business Virtual event to connect Vietnamese, Japanese firms in support industries An online conference will take place from July 5 - 6 to connect Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the support industries, aiming to help domestic firms seek partners and boost exports.