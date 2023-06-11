Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – Plum grown in the northwestern province of Son La will be served on in-flight meals on Vietnam Airlines flights.



The provincial People’s Committee on June 10 organised a ceremony to mark the transportation of plums grown in Phien Khoai commune, Yen Chau district to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.



The Noi Bai Catering Services Joint Stock Company (NCS) and Vietnam Air Catering Services Joint Stock Company (VINACS) have bought over one tonne of the plum to use as dessert for air passengers.



Last year, Son La longan was chosen to serve as dessert on Vietnam Airlines flights, contributing to raising the brand and value of local typical agricultural products.



Vice Chairman of Son La provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Cong said that the production, collection, and preservation process of Son La's key agricultural products in general, and plum in particular, ensure the requirements in quality, food safety, and others for domestic and export markets. The presence of Son La plum in meals served on Vietnam Airlines flights helps affirm the quality and brand of Son La's agricultural products.



Currently , the province has nearly 85,000 ha of fruit with a yearly output of over 452,000 tonnes. Specifically, it has over 12,300 ha of plum, producing nearly 90,000 tonnes yearly. Son La plum is harvested from April to July. In 2021, the plum was granted a certificate of trademark registration with plum grown in Pu Nhi commune (Song Ma district), Moc Chau district, and Phieng Khoai commune (Yen Chau district)./.