Society Vietnamese labourers’ average income up 6.9% in 2023 The monthly average income of Vietnamese labourers in 2023 reached 7.1 million VND (over 291 USD) per person, up 6.9% compared to 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Society International students studying in Vietnam rising The number of international students studying in Vietnam averagely increased by 8% - 10% per year in the 2018 – 2023 period, the Ministry of Education and Training has reported.

Society Earthquake-affected Vietnamese in Japan receive support Six hundred gift packages and essential goods donated by the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka and Vietnamese associations and businesses the Kansai region and adjacent prefectures were presented on January 6 to Vietnamese interns and Japanese citizens living in Ishikawa - the locality hit by the recent earthquake in central Japan.

Society Vietnamese, Lao PMs’ spouses visit SOS Children's Village in Thai Binh The spouses of the Vietnamese and Lao Prime Ministers, Le Thi Bich Tran and Vandara Siphandone, visited and gave gifts to children with difficult circumstances at SOS Children’s Village Thai Binh in the northern province of Thai Binh on January 6 afternoon, within the framework of the official visit to Vietnam by Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone from January 6-7.