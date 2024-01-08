Son La-funded park in Lao province inaugurated
Participants at the innauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A friendship park project funded by the Party Committee and authorities of the northwestern province of Son La was inaugurated at a ceremony in Laos’s Xaysomboun province on January 7.
Addressing the event, Thongsavanh Phosalath, Director of the Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of the Lao province, said that the park demonstrates the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in general, and Xaysomboun and Son La in particular.
The project importantly contributes to Xaysomboun’s development, and helps the two countries’ young people understand more about the unique and special relationship in the world, he stressed.
Vice Chairman of the Son La provincial People’s Council Cha A Cua highlighted the flourishing development of friendship and all-around cooperation between Son La and Xaysomboun, saying that this has contributed to further strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.
The Xaysomboun-Son La Friendship Park covers an area of 5,700 sq.m in Phouhuaxang village, Anouvong district. Its construction started in October 2022 with a total investment of over 5 billion LAK (over 243,000 USD)./.