According to historical documents, Son Tay Citadel was built in 1822 during the reign of Emperor Minh Mang (1791-1841) under the Nguyen Dynasty. It was built entirely of laterite, a material that meets the requirements of a defensive building and was available locally.

Through many ups and downs, Son Tay Citadel has retained its vestiges, demonstrating the construction techniques of defensive military works in Vietnam’s north.

With its long-standing and unique historical and cultural values, Son Tay Citadel has become a destination for students to visit and learn about patriotic traditions and heritage preservation.

The old citadel today impresses visitors with its serenity and calm.

The conservation of the citadel has received significant investment from the State and support from local people.

2022 marks the citadel’s 200 years of existence, and a series of attractive cultural, tourism, and sporting events have been organised to raise public awareness about heritage protection and preservation and to stimulate tourism demand./.

