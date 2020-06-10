Business Masan Resources completes acquisition of German firm’s tungsten business The Masan Tungsten Company Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Masan Resources Corporation (MSR), has completed the legal steps to acquire the tungsten business of Germany’s H.C. Starck Group GmbH, according to the corporation.

Business Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle, auto sales shoot up in May Motorcycle and automobile sales by Honda Vietnam rocketed up 193 percent and 222 percent month-on-month, respectively, in May, following a nosedive of 72 percent in April due to COVID-19.

Business Remittances sent to HCM City reach 2.3 billion USD in five months Overseas remittances sent to Ho Chi Minh City reached 2.3 billion USD this year to early June, down 1.9 percent year-on-year, said the municipal branch of the State Bank of Vietnam.