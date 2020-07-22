The meetings are held online with the participation of over 100 delegates (Source: tdtt.gov.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – The South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Council, Executive and Standing Committees Meetings took place in Hanoi on July 21-22 with the participation of over 100 delegates, including more than 30 international ones.



Vietnam’s preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in 2021 was reported at the event. Accordingly, SEA Games 31 is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and some neighbouring localities such as Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Ha Na, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc and Bac Giang, with the engagement of about 10,000 athletes.



Delegates approved that SEA Games 32 will be held in Cambodia, and SEA Games 33 in Thailand.

On July 21, three separate meetings of the committees for sports and law; health; and females and sports were held.



The first one discussed the estimated number of sports and events, while the second focused on medical and anti-doping activities, and the third revolved around the role of women in sports across Southeast Asia.



SEA Games 30 held in the Philippines last year is considered one of the most successful SEA Games for Vietnam as athletes showed impressive progress in key events and even broke SEA Games records by far, including the cases of swimmers Huy Hoang and Hung Nguyen, and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh.



The Vietnamese delegation wrapped up the games with 98 gold medals and the second position, surpassing by far the initial targets of from 65-70 gold medals and the third place. This was the first time since the SEA Games 2009 Vietnam had secured the second position.



SEA Games 3 is also a sweet memory for football fans as both the mean’s team and women’s team of Vietnam became champions. Besides, events of the Olympic system were also dominated by Vietnamese athletes with 16 golds, 13 silvers and nine bronzes.



The hosts Philippines topped the tally with 149 golds, 118 silvers and 120 bronzes, followed by Vietnam with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes. Thailand ranked third with 92 golds, 103 silvers and 123 bronzes./.

