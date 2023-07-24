South-central province develops OCOP products
The south-central province of Binh Thuan expects to have at least new 20 products rated between three and five stars under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme in 2023.
Fish sauce made by the Ca Den Company Limited, a four-star “One Commune-One Product” product, is showcased at the province’s first display venue for such products in Phan Thiet City. (Photo: VNA)Binh Thuan (VNA) - The south-central province of Binh Thuan expects to have at least new 20 products rated between three and five stars under the country’s “One Commune-One Product” programme in 2023.
It also plans to help OCOP producers set up at least two sites for displaying and selling their products this year.
To achieve these targets, the province will publicise the programme and help producers participate in it.
It will undertake advertising and trade promotion activities to help producers sell on e-commerce platforms and through supermarkets and other modern distribution channels.
It plans to organise the Industry and Trade - Binh Thuan OCOP Product Fair in September with 250-300 booths showcasing speciality and OCOP items from Binh Thuan and other provinces and cities and enabling producers to introduce their goods to more consumers and expand outlets.
After three years of implementing the OCOP programme, the province has made significant strides in developing the rural economy and quality products, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
It has developed linkages between stakeholders for producing and selling OCOP products, created more jobs and improved rural incomes, it said.
With its products made in mountainous, sea and island areas, the locality has great potential for developing OCOP products.
The province aims to have at least another 80-130 OCOP products rated at least three stars by 2025.
Binh Thuan has 70 now and has introduces them to tourists at production units and display venues./.