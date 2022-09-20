World Cambodia’s Phnom Penh enhances combat against illegal gambling Authorities of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh capital are ramping up crime crackdown following Prime Minister Hun Sen’s order for widespread suppression of illegal gambling.

World Thai steelmaker plans to increase price Thai steel manufacturers are planning to increase their domestic prices following a rise in operational costs, from raw material prices and electricity bills to the higher daily minimum wage, the Bangkok Post reported.

World Malaysia announces Low Carbon Aspiration 2040 initiative Malaysia’s average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to expand by 13 billion RM (2.85 billion USD) a year with the implementation of the Low Carbon Aspiration 2040 initiative, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.