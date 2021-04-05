World Cambodia: Informal sector workers to be prioritised in COVID-19 vaccination Three-wheelers and taxi drivers, vendors, and transport workers in Phnom Penh will be included in the priority groups for the national COVID-19 vaccination under a plan of the Cambodian Government.

World Indonesian govt accords priority to MSME recovery for bolstering economic growth The Indonesian government has focused on the recovery of micro-, small- and medium-scale enterprises (MSME) that significantly contributed to driving national economic growth, Coordinating Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto has stated.

World Indonesia, Romania agree to enhance bilateral ties Indonesia and Romania have agreed to increase cooperation in economy, trade, investment, counter-terrorism and COVID-19 response, and continue supporting each other at international forums.

World Thailand to become world’s top durian producer in five years Thailand is on course to become the world’s largest durian producer over the next five years, however, it is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts have warned.