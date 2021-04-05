Southeast Asia sees increase in COVID-19 infections
Police patrol Manila's streets after the government imposes restriction measures to curb COVID-19 spread. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – COVID-19 remains complicated in the Southeast Asia as the regional countries continued to witness an increase in the number of infections on April 4.
The Philippines documented additional 11,028 cases on the day, bringing the nation’s tally to 795,051. Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 13,425 after two more patients died from the viral diseases.
According to the Department of Health, the nation, which has a population of some 110 million people, has tested over 9.7 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.
More Filipinos will receive the jabs as the government ramps up its COVID-19 immunisation drive this week, urging frontline medical workers and senior citizens with underlying conditions to get inoculated. The DOH said it is speeding up the vaccination of its over 1.7 million healthcare workers.
Indonesia said it logged 6,731 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections in the nation to more than 1.534 million.
As many as 41,669 people died of the virus, 427 cases higher than the number recorded in the previous day.
The pandemic has spread to 34 cities and provinces nationwide.
While in Thailand, 96 new cases were added on April 4, 87 of them locally transmitted. The total number of confirmed cases in the nation was 29,127. No new deaths were reported.
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, of the total new infections, Bangkok had 35 cases, including three Japanese, Samut Sakhon 13, Samut Prakan 9, and Chonburi (7).
Notably, Thai authorities detected a COVID-19 outbreak in a prison in southern Narathiwat province, with 112 infections.
The prison now has more than 2,300 inmates, and there might possibly be more people that would test positive for coronavirus, they said.
A field hospital has been set up to take care of those patients./.