Southeast Asian countries record thousands of new COVID-19 cases
Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia on November 13 announced an additional 5,444 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily increase ever in this Southeast Asian country, and 104 more deaths.
The country recorded a total of 457,735 COVID-19 patients, including 35,094 recoveries and 15,037 fatalities - the highest in Southeast Asia. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Health, the pandemic has spread to all 34 provinces across the country.
On the same day, the Philippine Ministry of Health said that the country reported an additional 1,902 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 404,713. The total number of deaths due to the disease is currently 7,752 while 362,903 patients have recovered.
On November 12, speaking at the virtual 37th ASEAN Summit, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge for the generation. He also called for strengthening regional cooperation to protect public health while promoting economic recovery.
Meanwhile, Malaysia's Ministry of Health stated that in the past 24 hours, the country has detected 1,304 more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 45,095. Of the new cases, only four were "imported".
Malaysia also recorded one more death, raising the total fatalities from the disease to 304./.
