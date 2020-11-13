World Typhoon Vamco claims 26 lives in Philippines The death toll from Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines has increased to 26, while dozens of others still missing and injured, local police said on November 13.

World Vietnam takes lead in Indo-Pacific economic integration: Italian media 2020 is the year that Vietnam was poised to make progress on its rise as a regional leader, Italy-based Inter Press Service said in its article published on November 13.

ASEAN Malaysia urges ASEAN to enhance ICT cooperation with RoK Malaysia has called on ASEAN to continue to enhance cooperation in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector with the Republic of Korea (RoK) to further accelerate the regional digital economy.