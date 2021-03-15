Southern province speeds up work on roads to Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex
The Ba Ria – Vung Tau People’s Committee has told agencies to speed up work on crucial transport projects to facilitate connections to the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex in the province’s Phu My Town.
A container vessel at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex (Photo: VNA)
The 9.7-km 991B Road from National Highway 51 downstream to the Cai Mep Port is one of the projects.
The 991B Road, with investment capital of 3.95 trillion VND (170.6 million USD) from provincial and central State budgets, is a major traffic route facilitating the transport of cargo to and from the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex. Road 991B is scheduled to be put into operation in 2024.
Another project, the Phuoc Hoa – Cai Mep road with a length of 4.4 km, is among the key road projects that will improve goods transport to the complex.
The project, with investment capital of 954 billion VND (41.1 million USD) funded from the provincial State budget, connects National Highway 51 with the inter-port road at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex. It is scheduled to be completed this year.
The committee has also said that site clearance must be completed by the second quarter this year to pave way for construction of My Xuan – Thi Vai and Long Son – Cai Mep roads.
The 2.6-km My Xuan – Thi Vai road project, with investment capital of 407 billion VND (17.5 million USD) from the provincial State budget, is scheduled to be completed by 2023, and the 3.7-km Long Son – Cai Mep road project by 2025.
The Phuoc An bridge project, with investment capital of 4.8 trillion VND (207.2 million USD), is also among the key transport projects. The bridge crossing the Thi Vai River connects the inter-port road at the Cai Mep-Thi Vai port complex with a road leading to Phuoc An Port in Dong Nai province.
The final design for the bridge will be selected by the end of the first quarter this year.
Last year, the Cai Mep – Thi Vai port complex handled cargo amounting to 112.8 million tonnes, according to the provincial People’s Committee.
In January the first phase of the Gemalink international port was completed and opened at Cai Mep-Thi Vai, with an annual capacity of 1.5 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) in the first phase, raising the port's annual capacity to 8.3 million TEUs.
Ba Ria – Vung Tau province aims to develop the port complex into an export and import gateway for the southern key economic region./.