Society Vietnamese university gets FIBAA accreditation The National Economics University (NEU) has received a certificate from Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) for meeting its educational institution quality standards.

Society Da Nang satisfies requirements for hosting high-profile tourists The short visit of American billionaire Bill Gates to Da Nang earlier this month has demonstrated that the central city can meet the standards of high-profile guests.

Society VNU-Hanoi, Huyndai Motor sign training pact In a move to bolster engineering and technology education, Vietnam National University (VNU), Hanoi and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) on March 19 signed a cooperation agreement on human resources development.