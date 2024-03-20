Spirit of Youth Month 2024 promoted in Laos
A football tournament of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in the National University of Laos kicks off on March 20. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A football tournament of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s chapter in the National University of Laos kicked off on March 20 in Vientiane on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the HCYU (March 26, 1931-2024).
This annual activity aimed to promote the physical exercise and sports movement among Vietnamese students studying at the university.
The event also provided an opportunity for students to enhance mutual understanding, and contributed to popularising the movement of studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's moral example among young people.
This year’s tournament sees the participation of five teams.
The final match and the closing ceremony were scheduled to be held on March 26./.