The collection was released on August 11, which is also the opening day of the 39th Asia International Stamp Exhibition in Taiwan (China). The stamp set will be provided on the postal network from August 11 to June 30, 2025.

The set consists of 5 samples, showing the images and environment of endemic or rare bat species of Vietnam in need of conservation on a national and international scale.

Bats play an important role in natural ecosystems and artificial ecosystems, such as pollinating flowers and dispersing plants./.

VNA