Culture - Sports Workshop talks Vietnamese film marketing, distribution in int’l markets Issues of Vietnamese film marketing and distribution in international markets were discussed at a workshop held on April 9 as part of the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF) 2024.

Videos HCM City attracts investment in cinema, culture through film festival One of the highlight cultural events in Ho Chi Minh City this year was the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, with the city adopting a policy of attracting investment in cinema and cultural activities to contribute to overall economic growth.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024 to be held in Hanoi, Hue city The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), in coordination with Vietnam Association of photographic Artists, will hold the Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024 in Hanoi and Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, according to the MCST.