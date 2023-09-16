Star lantern craft village busy as Mid-Autumn Festival approaches
The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching, on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month. Craft villages making festival lanterns, such as Bao Dap village in Nam Truc district, Nam Dinh province, are swamped with orders at the moment.
Star lanterns made by craftsmen in Bao Dap village. (Photo: VNA)
Craftsmen in Bao Dap village busy making star lanterns for the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Each craftsman specialises in a particular stage of production. (Photo: VNA)
Children in Bao Dap village help their parents make star lanterns when not at school. (Photo: VNA)
Large star lanterns made by craftsmen in Bao Dap village. (Photo: VNA)