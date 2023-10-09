State leader attends celebration of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Ha Bac
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Bac Giang (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Bac Giang province on October 8 to mark 60 years since the then President Ho Chi Minh’s presence and direction at the first Party congress of Ha Bac province (now Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces) (October 17, 1963-2023).
Addressing the event, Thuong expressed his delight at the development of Bac Giang, saying that its achievements over the past 60 years are the continuous efforts of the local Party Committee and people in implementing the teachings of President Ho Chi Minh when he visited Bac Giang.
The province needs to focus on strongly transforming the economic structure associated with renewing the growth model in the direction of promoting the application of science and technology, and innovation, and increasing labour productivity; paying more attention to investing in agricultural development, farmers and rural areas.
President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)The State leader asked the province to solve bottlenecks, increase competitiveness, maintain a favourable business and investment environment to attract more investors.
With a large area of forests and orchards, the province needs to attach great importance to environmental protection, resource management, and climate change response, he added.
President Vo Van Thuong offers incense at Xuong Giang victory special national relic site (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, President Vo Van Thuong offered incense at Xuong Giang victory special national relic site.
President Vo Van Thuong attends the groundbreaking of a project on upgrading the national relic site of Stand B of Bac Giang stadium (Photo: VNA)He attended the groundbreaking of a project on upgrading the national relic site of Stand B of Bac Giang stadium where President Ho Chi Minh talked to local officials and people on October 17, 1963.
President Vo Van Thuong visits veteran Nguyen Van Thong (Photo: VNA)President Thuong also visited and presented gifts to veteran Nguyen Van Thong, and veteran revolutionary and former Secretary of the Ha Bac province’s Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Quat in Bac Giang city./.