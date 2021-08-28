President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second, left) offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 28 offered incense and flowers in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and the country's National Day (September 2), and the 52nd year of the implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament.



At the relic site House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last 52 years ago, President Phuc and and other officials offered incense and flowers in commemoration of the nation’s beloved leader.



Paying respect to the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people and the hero of national liberation and a cultural celebrity, President Phuc expressed his boundless gratitude to the late President, who devoted his whole life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.



House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam./.