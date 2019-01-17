The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilised 11 trillion (474.3 million USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on January 16 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury of Vietnam mobilised 11 trillion (474.3 million USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on January 16.



Some 7.5 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including five-year bonds valued at 1 trillion VND; 10-year and 15-year bonds each valued at 3 trillion VND and 20-year bonds valued at 500 billion VND.



The State Treasury raised 1 trillion VND worth of five-year bonds with an average yield rate of 3.82 percent per year, down 0.38 percentage points from the previous auction on October 31, 2018.



Bonds with 10-year and 15-year terms worth 3 trillion VND each were sold at an annual interest of 4.84 percent and 5.14 percent, down 0.17 and 0.16 percentage points from the previous auctions on January 9, respectively.



Bonds with 20-year terms were sold out at an interest rate of 5.6 percent, up 0.38 percentage points against the previous session on July 4, 2018.



From the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has mobilised more than 24.2 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) through Government bonds issued on the HNX.-VNA



