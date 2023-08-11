A steel factory in Vietnam (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



According to the department, certain circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (pipe and tube) and circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) imported into the US during the period of inquiry, January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2021, were not completed in Vietnam using HRS manufactured in Taiwan, and, therefore, no such imports are circumventing the - The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued its final determination that certain imported products from Vietnam do not evade the anti-dumping and countervailing duties that the US is applying to similar items from Taiwan due to the fact that these products do not use hot-rolled steel (HRS) sourced from Taiwan (China), announced the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam According to the department, certain circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes (pipe and tube) and circular welded non-alloy steel pipe (CWP) imported into the US during the period of inquiry, January 1, 2017, through December 31, 2021, were not completed in Vietnam using HRS manufactured in Taiwan, and, therefore, no such imports are circumventing the antidumping duty (AD) orders on pipe and tube and CWP from Taiwan.

For the remaining steel pipe products from Vietnam also under investigation for trade circumvention initiated on July 29, 2022, the DOC announced an extension of the deadline for the issuance of the final determination until November 2, 2023, instead of August 4, 2023 as previously declared.

Previously, on April 6, the DOC issued preliminary findings suggesting that there was evidence of Vietnamese enterprises evading the anti-dumping/countervailing duties imposed by the US on China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, and India.



However, the department allowed Vietnamese exporters to participate in the self-certification mechanism to confirm that they do not use HRS originating from China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, and India to be exempt from the measures./.

VNA