Politics NA Standing Committee’s 14th meeting wraps up The 14th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on August 11 after two and a half days of sitting.

Politics Finland suspends recognition of Vietnam's new passports Finland on August 11 became the third country to reject Vietnam’s new-style passports, following similar moves of Germany and the Czech Republic.

Politics Party Inspection Commission holds 18th session The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 18th session in Hanoi from August 10 - 11 to discuss wrongdoings by several Party bodies and impose disciplinary measures against the officials involved.

Politics Vietnam facilitates travel of Vietnamese, foreign citizens The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with domestic ministries, agencies and foreign partners to facilitate travel of Vietnamese and foreign citizens, said Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.