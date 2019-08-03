A river is in full spate in Uong Bi city of Quang Ninh province on August 3 as a result of torrential rains caused by storm Wipha (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Storm Wipha, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam this year, made landfall in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on August 2 night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.

Rainfall was measured at reach 209mm in Mong Cai, Quang Ninh, and 165mm in Mau Son, Lang Son province.

The strongest wind level near the tropical depression’s eye was estimated at 40 to 50km per hour, according to National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting at 7am on August 3.

The depression is forecast to move in the west and southwest direction at the speed of 10km per hour and continue to weaken when it reaches the south of northern delta.

The centre warned that localities from the northern region to central province of Thanh Hoa, especially uplands areas, stand high risks of floods, flash floods and landslides.

A fishing boat sunk at Bach Dang Port in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh on August 2 night, causing huge property damages. No human losses were reported.

In Thanh Hoa province, a village chief has reportedly died due to landslides in Muong Lat district. Thirty four houses in Quan Hoa and Quan Son districts suffered from damage. — VNA