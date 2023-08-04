Strong connections form foundation for Vietnam-Iran ties to grow: Official
The cultural interference and connection activities between Vietnam and Iran over the past 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties now, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic relations.
Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The cultural interference and connection activities between Vietnam and Iran over the past 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties now, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic relations.
Ngoc noted that the friendship between Vietnamese and Iranian started over 1,000 years ago when Persian merchants came to do business and trade in Vietnam, opening the door for cultural exchange between the two peoples.
Bilateral ties have been deepened since the two sides set up their diplomatic relations on August 4, 1973. Right after the success of the Islamic Revolution, on February 13, 1979, Vietnam sent a congratulatory message to and recognised the Islamic Republic of Iran. In 1991, Iran opened its embassy in Hanoi. Six years later, Vietnam did the same in Tehran.
Ngoc said that the two countries share many similarities and supplementary advantages, enabling them to strengthen their friendship for the interest of the two peoples as well as for peace and stability in the two countries and the world.
Delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)He highlighted the sound political-diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as the expanding bilateral economic and trade ties, along with fruitful cooperation in culture, education, science and technology.
At the most difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and people of Vietnam were happy to be able to share their resources with other countries, including Iran, he noted, emphasising that the warm sentiments that the two peoples have given to each other as well as practical joint activities have contributed to the laying of a firm foundation for the growth of friendship between the two countries.
Ngoc underlined the need for the Governments, ministries and sectors of the two sides to take practical actions to further deepen the bilateral ties, including the organisation of the 10th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee and the seventh Political Consultations between them to realise the political determination of leaders of the two countries.
For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari said that the ceremony is a good chance for the two sides to look back at the 50-year development of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.
This is also an opportunity for the two sides to honour achievements that have shaped the bilateral ties and headed to the future with stronger cooperation for common prosperity, he stated.
Nguyen Van Pha, former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Judicial Committee and President of the Vietnam-Iran Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, also underlined contributions that the group, founded in 2009, has made to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and its future plan to continue reinforcing the bilateral friendship and partnership./.