Politics National Assembly Chairman arrives in Jakarta National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Jakarta on August 4 morning, beginning his official visit to Indonesia where he will also attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Politics Quang Tri enhances cooperation with Thailand The People's Committee of central Quang Tri province, in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, on August 3 organised the “Connecting Quang Tri – Thailand” programme with the theme of “Quang Tri - Thailand's convergence and development cooperation point on East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC)”.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman leaves Vietnam to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on August 4 left Hanoi for the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visits to Indonesia and Iran.