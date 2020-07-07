Business H1 State budget revenue lowest in seven years State budget revenue in the first half of 2020 was down 10.5 percent against a year earlier and equal to just 44.2 percent of the annual estimate; the lowest since 2013, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung told a conference in Hanoi on July 7.

Business Rental land at southern IPs becoming scarce: JLL Land for lease at industrial parks (IPs) in the south of Vietnam is becoming increasingly scarce, according to data from real estate consultants Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) on the supply of industrial land in southern IPs during the second quarter of this year.

Business First Vietnam-Japan teleconference on support industries opens A teleconference on trade promotion between Vietnam and Japan in support industries opened on July 7.

Business Guiding decrees needed to fight transfer pricing Anti-transfer pricing measures were included in the Law on Tax Administration for the first time, but a guiding decree has not yet been written. Experts said this could mean the rules are less effective.