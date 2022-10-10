Environment Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.

Society Conference assesses policies on natural resource management in Mekong Delta An international conference held in Can Tho city on October 4 looked into the system of policies for managing natural resources and the environment in the Mekong Delta, seeking to promote climate change adaptation.

Environment Artificial Intelligence applied to weather forecasting The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) in hydrometeorology monitoring and forecasting, making typhoon and torrential rain prediction more accurate.