Environment Nha Trang scrambles to save coral reefs from bleaching Saving the coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay Marine Protected Area from massive bleaching is a priority that requires a long-term, scientific and sustainable strategy, scientists and oceanographers have said.

Environment Last captive bear in Binh Phuoc transferred to rescue centre The last captive bear in the southern province of Binh Phuoc was handed over to the centre of Free The Bears in the Cat Tien National Park on June 17.

Environment Children – deciders of Earth’s future The environment education for children, who are more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation than other groups, is considered the key for ensuring a better future of the Earth.

Environment HCM City strives to end production, import of single-use plastics Ho Chi Minh City is striving to stop the production and import of single-use plastic products, non-biodegradable plastic bags and microplastic items to lower plastic waste pollution and treatment costs.