Vietnamese people in Ukraine arrive at Noi Bai international airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Sun Group and Vietnam Airlines on March 10 signed a cooperation agreement on supporting the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine back home.



Under the agreement, the sides will join hands to organise flights to bring home Vietnamese people in Ukraine who were evacuated to Poland and Romania. Sun Group will cover the entire cost of the flights and the Vietnam Airlines will offer the most preferential prices.



Vietnamese people and their relatives in Ukraine who wish to return home will be transported free of charge.



As scheduled, flights will be operated until the demand is over.





At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The first flight is expected to take off from Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi on March 12 to Warsaw to pick up Vietnamese from Ukraine, and come back on March 13.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, said the Party and State always pay attention to the protection of Vietnamese citizens and their legitimate interests, and legal entities abroad, affirming that this is an inseparable part of the Vietnamese community in the homeland.



He appreciated the business community’s participation with the Government in helping and protecting Vietnamese abroad, saying that this demonstrates the spirit of solidarity, and importantly contributes to rapidly and effectively perform the citizen protection work, especially in crises like in Ukraine.



The same day’s afternoon, Hieu received Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Vice President of FLC Group cum Vice President of Bamboo Airways' Board of Directors, who said the group will finance all flights operated by Bamboo Airways to evacuate Vietnamese people from Ukraine./.