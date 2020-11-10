Business GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on November 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,182 VND per USD on November 10, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam boasts huge opportunities to attract foreign investment: WB official Vietnam has tremendous opportunities to attract foreign investment as global companies are seeking for a destination promising continuity, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk said during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Business Hanoi launches promotion month and Cash-Free Day 2020 The Hanoi People’s Committee held a ceremony on October 30 to launch the Hanoi Promotion Month and the Cash-Free Day 2020.