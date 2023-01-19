Dong leaves, glutinous rice, banh chung, spring roll, dried candied fruits, and votive papers - all traditional items for Tet – are on shelves at the Longdan supermarket chain in London.

For the first time, fresh branches of Nhat Tan peach trees were also sold for Tet. Peach branches are a symbol of a lucky and prosperous new year, bringing Tet and spring to Vietnamese people in the UK. There are also many types of fresh fruit and vegetables from Vietnam.

At a traditional Tet fair in London, the most anticipated event of the year for the Vietnamese community in the UK, overseas Vietnamese were happy to buy banh chung and gio cha for Tet.

Last year, with support from the Vietnam Trade Office in the UK, many Vietnamese importers and exporters captured consumer trends in the country. Exporters also benefit from the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with Vietnamese fruit exports exempted from taxes.

A new spring is coming. Peach branches and fresh fruit from home bring hope for a prosperous year for Vietnamese import-export businesses in the UK./.

VNA